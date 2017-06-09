Stretch of hot, summer-like weather expected in the Greater Toronto Area this weekend

The Greater Toronto Area will see its first summer-like weekend of the year with lots of sunshine and temperature highs in the mid-30s.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 28 C on Saturday with mainly sunny sky. It will feel more like 32 C when you take into account the humidity. The average high for this time of year is 23 C.

“The humidex Saturday is in the low 30s, we’ll be talking mid-to-upper 30s as early as Sunday and that’s when the real heat starts to build in from the mid-west,” said Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

The sunshine will continue on Sunday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 33 C.

“On Sunday, winds really pick up from the southwest. We are expecting very hot conditions all across the GTA and really, all of southern Ontario,” Farnell said.

“We could be breaking records as early as next week.”

The warm temperatures are expected to last into the beginning of the work week, with highs of 33 C forecast for both Monday and Tuesday.

“It is a heat wave and it lasts through Tuesday,” Farnell said.

Keep this in mind with all the heat and humidity on the way. Many beaches still under water. #flooding https://t.co/PsLVmePuKh — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 9, 2017

“We get what we call a backdoor front, it actually comes in from the north east – that will bring the temperature down on Wednesday … [it will warm] back up 26 on Thursday (and) 28 on Friday.”

The warm weather will be welcomed by some after the high levels of rain Toronto has experienced over the past recent months.