Additional measures to to protect Kelowna’s lakeshore

In the wake of the most recent windstorm, the regional district is ramping up efforts to protect Kelowna’s lakeshore at Manhattan Point.

Log booms have been placed in the water to break the energy of the waves before they hit the shoreline.

The regional district says it’s trying to keep up with the changing weather conditions by changing some of their flood mitigation meathods.

“Sometimes it’s by trial and error,” Jason Luciw, public information officer for the Emergency Operations Centre said. “Sometimes the gabaian barriers which are full of sand don’t work so you go to the next protective measure which are these large, orange bladders that you see. The next measure is to go to something like cement or logs.”

The lake level is still rising, but not as quickly as it has been. While it was going up by centimetres a day, the rise it’s now being measured in milimetres.

Now rain and wind are the main risks to properties.

“Seeing the rise, we want to protect from wind, protect from a potential deluge. Rain and weather is unpredictable,” Luciw said.

So far the log booms have only been installed at Manhattan Point because it’s a lower lying part of the city.