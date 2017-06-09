Clean up continues after powerful storm sweeps through southern Alberta

Power outages, overland flooding and downed trees covered the streets of Lethbridge after a vicious storm ripped through the city on Thursday night.

Arborists have been hard at work clearing the debris, including Cory Bullpitt who worked late into the night and again Friday morning.

“We’re just still tallying the damage,” Bullpitt said. “Once that wind rolled in and the major part of the storm started, it got really bad.”

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of southern Alberta, upgrading it to a warning just hours later.

A tornado watch was also in effect for Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan.

The intense wind gusted to 115 km/h was clocked at the airport. The strong wind mixed with the downpour caused overland flooding.

“Our water and sewer crews were out dealing with flooding areas around the city,” Lee Perkins, Transportation Operations Manager, said. “Plugged catch basins, areas of low trapped lows, that sort of thing. Our transportation group was out all evening clearing catch basins.”

With thunderstorm season just gearing up in southern Alberta, Bulpitt says now is the time to plan ahead.

“You can be proactive with the maintenance of your trees,” Bulpritt said. “If you notice it starting to look a little ragged, have a professional come look at it, if it’s hanging over city property we will come take a look at it within reason.”

Lee Perkins echo’s that advice and said clearing catch basins and checking down spouts can prevent property damage.

“According to the reports, it was 21 mm of rain over a two to three hour period,” Perkins said. “We have had worse situations, but in terms of wind, this was definitely a wind event.”

There were also two power outages in the city, knocking out power to nearly 4,500 homes, which has since been restored.