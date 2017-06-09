Flooding partially closes lakefront walking trail in popular central Okanagan park

Blame it on the extraordinary high level of Okanagan Lake.

A half-kilometre section of a shoreline trail in Kalamoir Regional Park in West Kelowna will be closed because of flooding.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says fencing will go up Sunday morning on the Water Front Trail.

A detour is available along an unnamed trail connecting with the Upper Rim Trail.

And the following regional and community parks are closed until further notice:

· Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour Regional Park on Okanagan Centre Road West in Lake Country

· Glen Canyon Regional Park from the Acorn bridge downstream to the Gellatly Road parking area and from the Constable Neil Bruce entrance upstream to the Covington Crescent entrance at Last Mountain Community Park

· Hardy Falls Regional Park

· Mill Creek Regional Park

· Fintry Community Park Access #1 (boat launch)

· Killiney Beach Community Park – including the boat launch

Violators could be fined $500.

“While these parks are closed, the regional district encourages residents to visit many other regional parks that are not affected by flooding and rising waters,” says district communications officer Bruce Smith.