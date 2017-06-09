Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, June 09, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Expect a cool start to the weekend with temperatures staying below seasonal on Saturday.

Heads up travelers: although the risk of small, there is a slight chance of wet snow on the higher mountain passes early Saturday morning. Freezing levels will be higher by the afternoon and the threat of wet snow at high elevations will diminish by midday Saturday.

A lack of weather systems will keep Sunday’s forecast pleasant and seasonal. There is some uncertainty on what will happen after the weekend.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 16 to 24C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla