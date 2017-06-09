John Oakley Show – Friday June 9, 2017

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the John Oakley Show on June 9.

Families are being terrorized by raccoons in Richmond Hill

Aly Mulji, resident of Richmond Hill, and his family are sick of the raccoon issue in the GTA

Brad Gates of Gates Wildlife Control explains how raccoons wreak havoc on homes



Conrad Black joins the Oakley Show to discuss British PM Theresa May’s election and Comey’s Testimony



Queen’s Park says it has done plenty for Toronto, but Toronto’s Budget Chief is convinced

Peter Milczyn, Liberal MPP (Etobicoke-Lakeshore) and Gary Crawford, City of Toronto Budget Chief, discuss whether the current budget is the right choice for the city of Toronto.

Noise Pollution in Toronto may be getting out of hand, but is there anything to be done?

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, Toronto City Councillor of Ward 27 (Toronto Centre-Rosedale), says that the city could be doing more to combat noise pollution.



Topics Worthy of Discussion

Tonight’s topics for the Panel:

Is it time to expropriate the homes on Toronto Islands?

Should Toronto find a way to turn down the volume?

Did Comey seem credible, or come off like a CYA political hack?

How did Patrick Brown handle a question from the host of Focus Ontario?

Today’s panelists:

Nate Erskine-Smith – MP for Beaches-East York in Toronto. He’s a member of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party, but you may know him as the most independent MP in the House of Commons

Mark Garner – Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, Downtown Yonge BIA

Chris Ball – Head of Communications, VICE

Lake Ontario just broke a water-level record, held since 1952

Mike Drolet, Global National News Reporter, discusses what this means for residents on the shore of Lake Ontario

Woman made up sex assault allegations against 3 Toronto cops, defence lawyer tells court

Joseph Neuberger discusses the case with Oakley.



