Students help to clean up Southeast Calgary

The Millican Ogden Community Association hosted its first ever TriSchool Community Clean up on Friday.

More than 700 students from Banting and Best, Sherwood and St. Bernadette schools took part in the event.

Students donned gloves with bags in hand and set off to clean up the public green spaces in the neighbourhood.

“The goal of the TriSchool Clean up is to build community and keep the community and green spaces clean for all to enjoy and protect the environment,” Kaylynn Miller, general manager of the Millican Ogden Community Association, said. “Millican Ogden and Lynnwood take great pride in this community and now we are showing the younger generation what community actually means.”