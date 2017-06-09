100k worth of damage and inmate in hospital after disturbance at a Regina jail
RCMP are investigating after a staff member was injured and an inmate was taken to hospital following a disturbance at the Regina Correctional Centre on Thursday night.
The emergency response team was called in to end what the province is referring to as a “disturbance” at the Regina jail.
Four inmates have been transferred because of the disturbance.
It is estimated that there is $100,000 worth of damage to the jail.
RCMP are currently investigating and will determine if charges should be laid.
