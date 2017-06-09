Canada
June 9, 2017 5:18 pm

100k worth of damage and inmate in hospital after disturbance at a Regina jail

RCMP are investigating after a staff member was injured and an inmate was taken to hospital following a disturbance at the Regina Correctional Centre on Thursday night.

The emergency response team was called in to end what the province is referring to as a “disturbance” at the Regina jail.

Four inmates have been transferred because of the disturbance.

It is estimated that there is $100,000 worth of damage to the jail.

RCMP are currently investigating and will determine if charges should be laid.

