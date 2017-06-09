Middlesex-London Health Unit issues first extended heat warning

After a wet May and a mild start to June, the temperature is set to soar over the weekend.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is calling for the first extended heat warning of 2017. Environment Canada’s forecast is calling for high temperatures on Sunday, June 11 through Tuesday, June 13.

Sunday is expected to reach temperatures of 31 C and are not expected to drop below 21 until the morning of Wednesday, June 14.

With the humidex, temperatures could feel more like 40C, according to Environment Canada.

“We are expecting really rapid fluctuations in daily temperatures starting from Sunday to Tuesday, which poses real health concerns,” says Public Health inspector for the Middlesex-London Health Unit, Randy Walker.

“Enjoy the weather in moderation, enjoy the sunshine, but understand that with our bodies not yet used to the heat, take as many precautions as you can to be safe.”

The Middlesex-London Health Unit would like to remind the public to drink plenty of water and natural juices throughout the day, to avoid drinking alcohol, cola, and coffee, and to stay in as much shade as possible.

The symptoms of heat illness are rapid breathing, weakness or fainting, more tiredness than usual, headaches and confusion, according to the Middlesex Health unit.

If you or someone you know experience symptoms of heat illness, call 911, or consult a health-care provider at 1-866-797-0000 or call Telehealth Ontario at 1-877-797-0007.

For more information about extreme weather warnings, heat-related illness, and/or humidity visit: http://www.healthunit.com/extreme-heat.

For a listing of City of London splash pads and times they are open, please visit the city’s website at http://www.london.ca; and for the addresses of local libraries, please call 519-661-4600.