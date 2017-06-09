Quebec government reverses decision on abolishing referendums

The Liberal government says its found a way to pass a controversial bill that will give cities more powers.

Bill 122 would officially recognize cities in Quebec as local governments and give them more powers and autonomy. Critics of Bill 122 said the original legislation stripped cities of the power to hold citizen referendums.

Now, the Liberals have changed their plan.

Bill 122 proposed to eliminate citizen-led referendums as well as ballot questions on local issues. After a long battle in National Assembly hearings, the Parti Québécois (PQ)proposed a compromise:

“Every city that decides not to use the referendum tool, will have a basic public consultation policy – not any consultation policy, but the one that is enshrined in the law,” explained PQ Leader, Jean-François Lisée.

The minister agreed to allow cities to decide for themselves to keep referendums if they choose. If not, they are will still have to have in place a standardized public consultation process.

“We found a way to reconcile our differences. And overall, I think we have an excellent piece of legislation that is going to be proposed. And we have worked in the commission very well,” said Municipal Affairs Minister Martin Coiteux.

Coiteux added that he expects the legislation to be passed by next week.