Trump says Comey lied, says he will ‘100%’ testify under oath

U.S. President Donald Trump says he’s “100 per cent” willing to testify under oath about his interactions with fired FBI director James Comey.

Trump insists that Comey lied in some parts of the testimony he gave Thursday to the Senate intelligence committee. Comey testified under oath.

However, Trump said Comey’s testimony proved there was “no collusion, no obstruction” on his part. He also blasted Comey as “a leaker.”

The president also said Comey confirmed a lot of what Trump had claimed about their interactions, though he says other parts of Comey’s testimony “just weren’t true.”

Trump says that he never asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty and never told Comey he hoped the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn would go away.

He says nobody would ask a man he hardly knew to pledge loyalty to him.

In his first congressional appearance since being abruptly fired by Trump last month, Comey on Thursday detailed months of distrust of the president and bluntly asserted that Trump had fired him to interfere with the probe of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign.

Comey said that he’d carefully documented his interactions with Trump because he worried Trump would misrepresent them, and accused the administration of spreading “lies, plain and simple” about the reasons for his firing.

Earlier, Trump, who had refrained from tweeting all day Thursday – even as Comey accused his administration of spreading “lies” and suggested Trump had attempted to influence the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election – struck back in an early-morning tweet.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication,” Trump wrote, suggesting that Comey, who was under oath at the hearing, had committed perjury.

Trump also seized on Comey’s revelation that he had directed a friend to release memos he’d written documenting his conversations with the president to a reporter.

“…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Trump wrote at 6:10 a.m.

Trump declined to rule out his previous claim that there may be tapes of his conversations with Comey.

“Well, I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future,” Trump said.