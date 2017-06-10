Canada
June 10, 2017 2:25 pm
Updated: June 10, 2017 2:29 pm

Former federal prosecutor appointed provincial court judge in Meadow Lake, Sask.

By Staff The Canadian Press

The provincial government has announced the appointment of Michelle Baldwin as a judge to the provincial court in Meadow Lake, Sask.

File / Global News
A A

A former federal prosecutor in Nunavut has been appointed as a Saskatchewan provincial court judge in Meadow Lake.

The provincial government said Michelle Baldwin has made valuable contributions across the province and in Arctic Canada over the last 10 years.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan trial lawyers express concern over circuit court closures

Government officials said her experience in the North and with predominately northern indigenous communities has provided her with a unique perspective on issues facing indigenous people in the justice system.

Baldwin received a law degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 2006 and is currently a provincial Crown prosecutor in Meadow Lake.

She replaces Judge Don Bird, who is retiring.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Arctic Canada
Don Bird
Federal Prosecutor
Judge
Meadow Lake
Meadow Lake Provincial Court
Michelle Baldwin
Sask Court
University of Saskatchewa

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News