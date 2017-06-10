Former federal prosecutor appointed provincial court judge in Meadow Lake, Sask.

A former federal prosecutor in Nunavut has been appointed as a Saskatchewan provincial court judge in Meadow Lake.

The provincial government said Michelle Baldwin has made valuable contributions across the province and in Arctic Canada over the last 10 years.

Government officials said her experience in the North and with predominately northern indigenous communities has provided her with a unique perspective on issues facing indigenous people in the justice system.

Baldwin received a law degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 2006 and is currently a provincial Crown prosecutor in Meadow Lake.

She replaces Judge Don Bird, who is retiring.