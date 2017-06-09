Want a cat? Surplus of adoptable felines at Calgary Animal Services Centre

Staff at the Animal Services Centre in southeast Calgary say they are dealing with an influx of adoptable cats.

The centre credits their higher-than-usual cat volume to their efforts supporting the Calgary Humane Society in time of need, during its recent shelter closure over canine parvovirus concerns.

The Animal Services Centre can house a maximum of about 75 cats and currently has 53 adoptable cats and kittens.

Patty Smadis from Animal Services joined Global Calgary on Friday morning, and said it’s easy to adopt a cat.

“You can start from home,” she explained. “You can start at the website, and then if you are interested in a cat just come down to animal services, it is first-come, first-served.”

The cost of adoping a cat is $155 plus GST.

“When you adopt a cat from animal services, they’re already vet-checked, they’re already spayed or neutered, they get a six-month licence for free, they’ve been vaccinated and de-wormed.”

The city’s Animal Services Centre is located at 2201 Portland St. S.E. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.