Senior from Lethbridge killed in single-vehicle crash near Highway 3

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on on Township Road 212 near Highway 3 at around 10 a.m. Friday.

RCMP said a 2005 white Ford Escape was travelling southbound when it lost control and crashed into a ditch hitting an embankment on the west side of the road.

The SUV rolled over and ended up on its roof.

A 73-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, two other people were taken to Chinook Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic was diverted along Township Road 212 for several hours while police investigate what caused the crash.