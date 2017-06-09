Joelle Tomlinson named leader of tomorrow by Western Association of Broadcasters

Joelle Tomlinson, a reporter and anchor with Global Saskatoon, has been named a leader of tomorrow by the Western Association of Broadcasters.

The award is given out annually to a broadcaster under the age of 30 who has demonstrated leadership and skill in the industry.

Joelle started at the station as an intern, eventually landing a position as a producer before moving into her current position as a weather host.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck Joelle and her family when her brother Stefan died from a fentanyl overdose.

Joelle has used her experience from the tragedy to speak in local schools about the dangers of drug use, hoping other young people learn from her family’s experience.

She is also in touch with the local community and is able to tell very personal stories to bring awareness to important issues.

In nominating Joelle for the award, Global Saskatoon station manager and news director Lisa Ford said Joelle not only strives for excellence on-air, but has had an impact in the community through her volunteer work and mentoring new employees.

Joelle received her award at a ceremony Thursday evening in Banff.

You can watch Joelle weekday mornings between 6 and 9 a.m. CT on Global Saskatoon.