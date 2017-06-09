Judicial recounts for Nova Scotia election underway

Two of three judicial recounts in the Nova Scotia election are taking place Friday.

The recounts for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank and Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie are both being held and were filed by the Progressive Conservatives following the election.

In Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, Liberal incumbent Bill Horne was re-elected by 66 votes against PC candidate Dan McNaughton.

On Friday, Elections Nova Scotia said the recount confirmed Horne was elected though he lost one vote, bringing his vote count to 65 more than McNaughton.

Associate chief justice Deborah K. Smith certified the statement of polls, declaring Horne to be the elected candidate.

Results from the Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie recount have yet to be announced. Liberal incumbent Lloyd Hines won against PC candidate Rob Wolf by 71 votes.

The third judicial recount for the riding of Chester-St. Margaret’s, where two-term NDP incumbent Denise Peterson-Rafuse lost to Liberal candidate Hugh MacKay is scheduled for Monday morning in Halifax.