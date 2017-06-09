Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, June 9

Here are all the highlights of today’s show, with Global News’ Alan Carter filling in for Tasha Kheiriddin!



What do we really mean when we say “Islam” and “Muslim”?

Anver Emon, professor at the University of Toronto Faculty of Law and the Canada Research Chair in Religion, Pluralism and the Rule of Law, discusses.



Westminster politics

Kady O’Malley, Parliamentary reporter with iPolitics, talks Westminster politics & parliamentary traditions.



Patrick Brown: His social conservative background & voting record – and what it means moving forward as he tries to reposition himself and the PC party as much more inclusive

Allison Jones, ‎Queen’s Park correspondent at The Canadian Press, discusses Alan Carter’s interview with Patrick Brown on Focus Ontario.



Friday Top-Three Panel

Three top women talk about three top stories of the week.



1. Maclean’s says more than half of millennials and Gen Xers believe married couples should share the same name. That number is up sharply from previous generations. Is changing your name less political now?

2. What sport makes the most cash? Forbes has released its list of top sports earners. Some surprises in the top 5!

3. Comey – We live in an odd world when a congressional hearing is appointment television. Has the trump saga made political watchers out of the previously un-interested?

Panelists:

Sally Housser, Senior Consultant at Navigator Ltd.

Senior Consultant at Navigator Ltd. Vicky Mochama, National Columnist for Metro News Canada

National Columnist for Metro News Canada Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association



That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.