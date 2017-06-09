Derek Saretzky’s grandfather testifies at triple-murder trial

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The grandfather of a man accused of killing three people in southern Alberta says one of the victims was a close family friend.

Terry Megli says his grandson, Derek Saretzky, knew Hanne Meketech, who was killed in her mobile home in Coleman, Alta., in September 2015.

Saretzky, who is 24, is charged with first-degree murder in Meketech’s death, as well as in the deaths of Terry Blanchette and his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette.

Megli told a Lethbridge court that his wife, Judy, was initially the executor of Meketech’s will and Saretzky had cut her lawn a few years before her death.

Megli said his relationship with his grandson was strained because Saretzky had been using drugs and alcohol.

Court has already heard that Saretzky confessed to police that he killed Meketech, who was 69, as well as 27-year-old Blanchette and two-year-old Hailey.

The Crown said on Wednesday that Saretzky had inside knowledge of the deaths and provided details to police that only the killer would know. The prosecution also said Saretzky took officers to a remote area where the girl’s remains were found in a campsite firepit, along with a hatchet and a metal pot.

Police seized a number of things from Saretzky’s apartment, including books on serial killers and how to practise cannibalism.

Saretzky has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges, as well as to a charge of committing an indignity to the girl’s body.

No motive has yet been suggested in any of the deaths.

Police have said Saretzky and Blanchette were acquaintances, but have not elaborated on how the two men knew each other. The little girl’s mother has described Saretzky as an old friend whom she hadn’t spoken to in years.

