Environment Canada has issued a funnel cloud advisory for parts of Saskatchewan.

Funnel clouds are possible in the Lloydminster, Kindersley, Battlefords and Prince Albert regions as a low pressure system moves in from Alberta.

The funnel clouds could be generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms and will appear with little or no warning.

There is normally not a danger near the ground, however there is the chance rotations could intensify and become weak landspout tornadoes.

While landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage, they can still be quite dangerous and strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris a short distance.

All funnel cloud sightings should be treated seriously and people should be prepared to take cover.

Watches and warnings will be issued if conditions become more favourable for the development of landspout tornadoes.

Funnel cloud advisory for: