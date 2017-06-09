Man charged in deadly Calgary Superstore shooting, second man sought

Calgary police have laid charges in a shooting in a busy Superstore parking lot over the May long weekend that left two men dead, but are still looking for a second man who may have information on the murders.

Colin Reitberger, 23, and Anees Amr, 26, were shot in the parking lot, located on 130 Avenue S.E., at around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

After speaking with a dozen witnesses, police said it seemed Reitberger and Amr had arrived at the parking lot together before being shot by a third man who arrived in a separate vehicle.

On Friday, police announced 20-year-old Christian Joffre Ouellette had been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Man wanted on warrants for weapons offences also sought by police

Although the vehicle believed to be used in the shooting was recovered shortly after, police say they are searching for a second vehicle that was used to drop the suspect at a gas station, located at 70 Freeport Blvd N.E., after the murders.

The vehicle is described as a red Dodge Durango SLT, likely a 2004 to 2006 model, with a sunroof.

Police are also looking to the public for help locating a man who they say “may have more information” about the murders.

William Kincade-Miller is believed to be in Ontario and is making his way to New Brunswick.

Police describe him as being 6’2” tall, with a slim build, blue eyes and short brown hair.

On May 27, police issued a public plea for help as they searched for Kincade-Miller, who they said was wanted in connection with various weapons offences and for breaching his parole.

At the time, police said Kincade-Miller wasn’t at home during a check on curfew at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.

In a news release, police said it was believed he had been involved in other offences, including “allegedly trafficking weapons.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.