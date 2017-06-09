Alberta government details QEII construction project

The province will be providing details on Friday morning about a new interchange on the QEII Highway south of Edmonton.
Transportation Minister Brian Mason will make the announcement about the joint-funded design.
READ MORE: Federal and provincial governments commit $500M to Alberta highway projects
Earlier this year, the federal and provincial governments announced they are spending $535 million on highway projects in Alberta, including improvements to 96 QEII total projects.
The federal government is investing nearly $255 million, while the provincial government is contributing $279 million to the projects.
Friday’s announcement will be made in Leduc.
More to come…
