Alberta government details QEII construction project

The province will be providing details on Friday morning about a new interchange on the QEII Highway south of Edmonton.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason will make the announcement about the joint-funded design.

Earlier this year, the federal and provincial governments announced they are spending $535 million on highway projects in Alberta, including improvements to 96 QEII total projects.

The federal government is investing nearly $255 million, while the provincial government is contributing $279 million to the projects.

Friday’s announcement will be made in Leduc.

More to come…