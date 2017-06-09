Money
Alberta government details QEII construction project

By Web Producer  Global News

The province will be providing details on Friday morning about a new interchange on the QEII Highway south of Edmonton.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason will make the announcement about the joint-funded design.

READ MORE: Federal and provincial governments commit $500M to Alberta highway projects

Earlier this year, the federal and provincial governments announced they are spending $535 million on highway projects in Alberta, including improvements to 96 QEII total projects.

The federal government is investing nearly $255 million, while the provincial government is contributing $279 million to the projects.

Friday’s announcement will be made in Leduc.

More to come…

