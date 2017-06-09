Murder charge laid in Saskatchewan Penitentiary death

Police have charged an inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert with murder in the death of another inmate.

Christopher Andrew Van Camp, 37, died on the morning of June 7 after being found in medical distress.

Van Camp was nearing the end of a five-year, five-month sentence for several convictions, including armed robbery, fraud, and break and enter.

A cause of death has not been released and an autopsy will take place later in the week.

Tyler Vandewater, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in Van Camp’s death.

He is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on June 14.

A second inmate also died on the same morning.

Daniel James Tokarchuk, 44, was declared dead in hospital after being taken there by emergency personnel.

Tokarchuk had been serving an indeterminate sentence since Dec. 16, 2004 for second-degree murder in the 2002 killing of a Hell’s Angels associate.

Correctional Service Canada officials have not said if there is any connection between the two deaths.