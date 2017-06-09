Andrew Scheer to drop in for Project Hope in St. Thomas Friday

The new leader of the federal Conservatives will be making a stop in St. Thomas Friday morning.

Andrew Scheer will be available for a photo opportunity to meet with volunteers with Project Hope as they work towards their ambitious fundraising effort to build a two-bedroom house over the next three days.

Profits from the sale of the Net Zero Ready home will be donated to the Nooren family, who lost 43-year-old husband and father Johnny Nooren last summer after a battle with cancer. Nooren was a building inspector who always loved taking on ambitious ideas, and the community is rallying around to support his wife, Angela, and two young children.

The project, which started at 6 a.m. Friday, is being supervised by a team of professionals to provide site logistics and ensure the build exceeds code requirements. Framing, which normally takes around a week for a typical home, is expected to be completed by a 2 p.m. Friday.

Andrew Scheer’s media availability is set for 11:30 a.m.

For more information on Project Hope, and to keep up with the progress, visit their Facebook page.