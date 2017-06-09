London Humane Society inviting dog owners to Bark in the Park this Sunday
The London Humane Society is getting ready for its biggest fundraising event of the year this weekend.
Bark in the Park runs Sunday at the Plunkett Estate on Elviage Drive from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Residents are invited to bring their furry friends to the event to enjoy dock diving, agility contests, shows, shopping, entertainment, and more.
“There’s going to be a scavenger hunt, there’s product and food vendors, we’ve got a kids carnival area and silent auction, live entertainment,” said Judy Foster, executive director of the London Humane Society. “We’re looking forward to a great day and of course our local performers, the Ultimutts Stunt Dog Show, which includes one of our adopted dogs, will be performing a few times during the day.”
Admission is $10 per car. Over 5,000 people are expected to attend.
All proceeds from Bark in the Park go directly to helping the London Humane Society provide vet care, shelter and protection to unwanted, vulnerable and abused animals.
