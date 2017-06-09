Police investigating after shots fired into home in Mississauga
No injuries were reported after gunshots were fired at a home in Mississauga early Friday morning.
Peel Regional Police said they responded to a call around 3 a.m. of a shooting on Indian Summer Trail.
Once on scene, officers located multiple bullet holes in the garage and front door of the home as well as shell casings on the ground.
“It looks like multiple rounds were fired close range,” Insp. J.P. St. Jules said.
Police said there were two people inside the home at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.
Investigators have not released any information of possible suspects.
Police will be canvassing the area for surveillance video and witnesses on Friday. Anybody with information is urge to come forward.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.