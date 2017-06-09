Truck driver crashes into McDonalds in Saint-Leonard
A 69-year-old truck driver crashed an 18-wheeler into a McDonalds off of Highway 40 close to Lacordaire Boulevard in Saint-Leonard.
According to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, the driver fell ill and loss control of his truck shortly after midnight Friday.
He then crashed into the McDonalds and suffered a broken leg.
A 35-year-old man also suffered an ankle injury.
The crash damaged the lower portion of a wall, broke windows and damaged furniture.
