June 9, 2017 5:53 am

Truck driver crashes into McDonalds in Saint-Leonard

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A 69-year-old truck driver crashed his 18-wheeler into a McDonalds in Saint-Leonard, Friday, June 9, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
A 69-year-old truck driver crashed an 18-wheeler into a McDonalds off of Highway 40 close to Lacordaire Boulevard in Saint-Leonard.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, the driver fell ill and loss control of his truck shortly after midnight Friday.

He then crashed into the McDonalds and suffered a broken leg.

A 35-year-old man also suffered an ankle injury.

The crash damaged the lower portion of a wall, broke windows and damaged furniture.

