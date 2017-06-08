Fire
June 8, 2017 11:16 pm
Updated: June 9, 2017 12:13 am

Lake Country carriage house destroyed by fire

Fire investigators are attempting to determine the cause of a blaze in Lake Country Thursday afternoon.

A carriage house on Konschuh Road went up in smoke, leaving one person out of a home.

The fire sent dark smoke skyward.

The resident has been put in the care of Emergency Social Services.

