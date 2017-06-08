Lake Country carriage house destroyed by fire
Fire investigators are attempting to determine the cause of a blaze in Lake Country Thursday afternoon.
A carriage house on Konschuh Road went up in smoke, leaving one person out of a home.
The fire sent dark smoke skyward.
The resident has been put in the care of Emergency Social Services.
