Oakville man masquerading as doctor faces sexual assault charge

Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit has charged a 53-year-old man who claims to be a doctor, in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

On Saturday, the victim went to a clinic in Mississauga, which was owned by the accused.

Police allege that’s when she was sexually assaulted.

Alan Canon, a 53-year-old man from Oakville, was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault on June 5th, 2017.

According to police, Canon claims to be a medical doctor, neurosurgeon and osteopath with over 20 years of combined experience.

According to the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of Ontario’s (CTCMPAO) website, Canon has also practiced medicine under the names of Oleg Kanaykhin and Oleg Konanykhin.

According to the CTCMPAO website, the organization’s disciplinary committee had previously found Canon to have committed professional misconduct, including that of presenting himself as being a doctor.

The CTCMPAO website lists Canon’s registration status as, “Resigned.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460., or anonymously at 1-800-453-8477.