7-year-old girl in life-threatening condition after falling from window

Calgary EMS has confirmed a young girl was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after falling through a window in Silverado Thursday afternoon.

Global News has learned the girl fell from a height of five metres.

Stuart Brideaux from Calgary EMS said the girl’s condition has since been upgraded to serious condition.

No other information is known at this time.

Calgary EMS issued a reminder Wednesday for Child Safety Week, regarding child-proofing windows and balconies.