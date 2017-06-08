Health
June 8, 2017 9:06 pm

7-year-old girl in life-threatening condition after falling from window

By Weather Anchor  Global News

FILE: Ambulance in Calgary.

File photo
A A

Calgary EMS has confirmed a young girl was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after falling through a window in Silverado Thursday afternoon.

Global News has learned the girl fell from a height of five metres.

Stuart Brideaux from Calgary EMS said the girl’s condition has since been upgraded to serious condition.

No other information is known at this time.

Calgary EMS issued a reminder Wednesday for Child Safety Week, regarding child-proofing windows and balconies.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary
Calgary EMS
Child falls from window
Child Safety
Child Safety Week
Girl injured
Girl injured in fall
Silverado

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News