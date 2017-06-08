N.S. woman faces manslaughter charge after investigation into woman’s ‘suspicious, sudden death’

A Liverpool, N.S. woman is facing manslaughter and drug trafficking charges in connection with an investigation into the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman.

Police say they had been conducting a criminal investigation into the 22-year-old’s “suspicious, sudden death” from April 28. As a result, police arrested a 26-year-old woman from Liverpool.

READ MORE: Five men face drug trafficking charges after traffic stop in Halifax

The woman will appear at Bridgewater Provincial Court Friday morning to face charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, trafficking in a controlled substance and breach of probation.

The identity of the woman who died, nor the woman arrested has not been given.