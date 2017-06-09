Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, June 09, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5am:

Today we will see partial clearing behind yesterday’s cold front.

Temperatures will be in the upper tens or low twenties today and tomorrow with sun and cloud. A low chance of an isolated shower is possible as an upper low remains over the region.

Today’s daytime high range: 16 to 23C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong​