Certain streets near Mosaic Stadium to be closed ahead of first Roughrider game

The first Saskatchewan Roughrider game in the new Mosaic Stadium takes place Saturday night as the green and white take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a preseason game.

Game time is 7:00 p.m. and the City of Regina and Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking nearby residents and people heading to the game to be ready for increased traffic.

Starting at 3:30 p.m. the 1500-1700 blocks of Elphinstone Street will be closed, with exceptions for Regina Transit and local residents. Residents may be asked for identification to show they live on affected blocks.

Road closures will also be in place on the following routes:

1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue;

Princess Street and 9 th Avenue

Avenue Argyle Street and 9 th Avenue;

Avenue; MacTavish Street and 9 th Avenue;

Avenue; Elphinstone Street and 9 th Avenue;

Avenue; Elphinstone Street and 10 th Avenue;

Avenue; Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street

Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street;

Extra RPS officers will be assigned to the game to help ensure safety and that vehicle and pedestrian traffic moves smoothly.

The free Football Express will also be taking residents to and from the stadium from Regina’s the Northgate, Southland, Victoria Square and Normanview malls. There are also two downtown bus stops, on Hamilton Street across from Casino Regina and at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Scarth Street.