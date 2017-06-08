Moose Jaw police searching for man who escaped custody in court
Moose Jaw police are appealing to the public for help finding a man they say escaped from custody while in court Thursday morning.
Twenty-six-year-old Cole James Graver was in the provincial court in Moose Jaw to face charges for non-violent offences.
He’s described as Caucasian, about five feet nine inches tall, with dirty blonde or brown hair and was wearing a grey sweat shirt, green pants and black shoes.
Anyone who sees Graver is urged to contact police and not to approach the man.
