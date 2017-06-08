Crime
June 8, 2017 6:41 pm
Updated: June 8, 2017 6:46 pm

Moose Jaw police searching for man who escaped custody in court

By Staff The Canadian Press

Moose Jaw police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who escaped from custody.

Moose Jaw police are appealing to the public for help finding a man they say escaped from custody while in court Thursday morning.

Twenty-six-year-old Cole James Graver was in the provincial court in Moose Jaw to face charges for non-violent offences.

He’s described as Caucasian, about five feet nine inches tall, with dirty blonde or brown hair and was wearing a grey sweat shirt, green pants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Graver is urged to contact police and not to approach the man.

Global News