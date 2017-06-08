Blaine Manywounds found not guilty in downtown Calgary death

A Calgary man has been found not guilty in a downtown death nearly three years ago.

Blaine Manywounds was charged with manslaughter after Brian Blackkettle was found unconscious in Century Gardens Park on July 27, 2014.

Blackkettle, 35, later died in hospital.

It was believed Blackkettle was approached by another man and struck in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

A trial was held earlier this spring, with the judge reserving his decision until Thursday.

Alberta Justice confirms Manywounds, 38, was found not guilty.