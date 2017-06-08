Saskatoon teen charged with murder in 2016 homicide
The partner of a 37-year-old Saskatoon man who was killed in October 2016 is “at ease” after RCMP arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday and charged her with first-degree murder.
On October 23rd of last year Warman RCMP found Patrick Dong in a rural area southwest of the city. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP said Thursday that an 18-year-old Saskatoon woman is now facing a murder charge in the case. Her name cannot be revealed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act since she was a minor at the time of Dong’s death.
Marla Chief, Dong’s partner, said in a statement to Global News that she thanks “the investigators who didn’t give up on this.”
“My heart and mind are at ease now,” Chief said in a social media message Thursday afternoon.
“I can say it’s the best thing I’ve heard.”
The 18-year-old accused in the murder made her first appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday. She will be before a judge again on June 13th.
