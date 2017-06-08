Grand Prix festivities kick off in Montreal

Speed is taking the city by storm. There is a high level of octane downtown this week for the 50th anniversary of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Merchants, shoppers, racing fans and jet setters are all revved up for the weekend races.

“It’s fun. There are a lot of people,” one Montrealer told Global News.

On Crescent Street and Peel Street there’s a sea of Montrealers and tourists alike.

Half a million are expected to visit the different venues.

“Very professional. Very family friendly. You see young people and old people all over. It’s going to be a great event,” John Dewar, who is visiting from Vancouver, told Global News.

And, the race and festivities are lucrative.

The Grand Prix is the largest tourist attraction in Canada, with tens of millions of dollars expected to be spent.

“We’re looking at revenues in one week that we usually do in one month,” Thursday’s owner Torrance Rageuneau said.

Bar and restaurant owners are hiring extra staff and hundreds of new jobs are being created.

You can party like a rock star here, but also be a responsible adult. A kiosk is set up for people to check their blood alcohol level.

“Prevention Safe Alcohol is there to do tests for public. That’s what we’re doing this weekend,” Serge Gagnier said.

The race itself is this weekend. Individual tickets are already sold out.