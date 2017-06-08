Temporary passes to halfway house to continue for Calgary man who killed his mother

A Calgary man who killed his mother a decade ago is doing well with some new freedoms he received earlier this year, according to the Parole Board of Canada.

In February, Gregory Hetrick was given his first unescorted temporary pass from jail.

In that same hearing with the board, he was denied day and full parole, but was given the opportunity to take part in a program at a halfway house.

Hetrick’s case management team has called him a “model inmate”, who has taken many positive steps since he was jailed.

Hetrick, 63, was convicted of second-degree murder in the March 2007 death of his elderly mother, Margaret.

She had been strangled and stabbed after a drunken argument over him getting more cash for booze.

Hetrick was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

In documents obtained by News Talk 770, the parole board alluded to positive reports on Hetrick.

“Since the beginning of your incarceration, it appears that you have taken some concrete steps to better understanding your personal dynamics and the reasons for your substance abuse and your anger,” the decision read.

“You have participated in multiple correctional programs and have presented an open and cooperative attitude with your caseworkers.”

Hetrick is being allowed two more passes over the next 60 days.

“In the Board’s opinion, that UTA (unauthorized temporary absence) program is desirable at this juncture of your incarceration.”