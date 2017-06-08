Police search for suspect after reports of shots fired in north Edmonton

Some Edmonton schools were put on lockdown as a precaution late Thursday morning as police searched for a man after shots were reported.

Police deployed the canine unit and the Air 1 helicopter to search the area of 118 Avenue and 127 Street.

The shots were reported at around 11:50 a.m.

Officers found a gun near the scene which they say was reportedly left there by the suspect.

The man is described as about 5’10”, in his mid-20s, wearing jeans and a dark shirt.

Police said he could be injured and was reportedly limping while running away from the scene.

EPS said no one else was injured and they don’t believe there’s any risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.