Contractor injured performing maintenance at oilsands site near Fort McMurray

A man has been injured at an oilsands facility in northern Alberta.

Syncrude spokesman Will Gibson says a contractor was performing routine maintenance early Thursday at the Mildred Lake upgrader complex near Fort McMurray when there was “an incident.”

Gibson says he doesn’t know what happened or the type of maintenance the contractor was doing.

He says Syncrude has suspended certain maintenance activities while it investigates.

Gibson says the contractor was taken to the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre in Fort McMurray before being transferred to hospital in Edmonton.

He says he doesn’t know the nature of the man’s injuries, and that a provincial occupational health and safety investigator is at the site.