Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Thursday, June 8

Here's your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on June 9.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt explains why road fatalities in Ontario are up 80% since last year

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt details how 27 people have been killed on Ontario highways in 2017. The total for the same period of 2016 was 15.

Doug Jones discusses why your Home Renovation may Bankrupt you!

With rising housing prices in the GTA and beyond, many homeowners are turning to renovating their own home to spice things up. What you don’t know, is that added value to your home may be bankrupting you. Doug Jones, BDO Canada Limited President, explains what you can do to prevent this from happening to you.



Rod King explains why there are 1,500 acts of violence in Durham Elementary Schools against staff this year

Durham Region elementary schools are reporting over 1,500 violent incidents in school this year alone against their staff members by students. Rod King, CUPE 218 President, who represents these workers, explains what CUPE 218 is doing to help with awareness and prevention.



Toronto surfers protest waterfront project that could ruin ‘magical’ Lake Ontario surf spot

Antonio Lennert, of Surf the Greats, explains why a development plan in Scarborough is risking GTA-surfers of losing their prime surfing spot.





