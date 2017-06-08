Manitoba man charged with attempted murder in northern Saskatchewan

A Manitoba man is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after several assaults and break-ins in northern Saskatchewan.

Creighton RCMP were initially informed of a man assaulting people and breaking into homes at Denare Beach on the afternoon on June 2, 2017.

A man was in a home when he allegedly assaulted the homeowner.

He then broke into a neighbouring home where he stole some property, according to police.

When the suspect left that home, he allegedly approached a man on an ATV and tried to steal it.

The ATV driver was able to remove the keys and went into a nearby home and locked the door.

At this point, according to witnesses, the man broke into the home and assaulted the ATV driver.

When a man driving by in a vehicle stopped to help, the suspect attempted to steal the vehicle.

Police said this all happened within a 10 minute period.

Mounites arrived to find community members trying to restrain the man.

He was taken into custody.

Three homeowners were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries. The nature of their injuries has not been released nor an update on their conditions.

The suspect, Josh Paul, was injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Two RCMP members required medical treatment for undisclosed injuries.

Paul, 27, who is from Flin Flon, Man., is facing 20 charges including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in Crieghton provincial court on June 13, 2017.

Denare Beach is approximately 545 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.