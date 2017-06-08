Regina police arrest two men after apparent vehicle theft attempt

Two men are facing a variety of charges after Regina police were dispatched to a theft in progress call early Wednesday morning.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) received the call at approximately 4:35 a.m. It said two males had broken into a vehicle on the 3200 block of Patricia Avenue and were attempting to steal it.

When police arrived on scene they saw two males on foot on Elphinstone Street.

Officers saw one man throw a firearm into a back yard. At this point, both individuals ran and one dropped a backpack.

RPS pursued with the assistance of the canine unit. The police dog assisted in apprehending the man who dropped the backpack. Cocaine was found in the backpack and ammunition was found on the man.

The canine unit tracked the second man to a backyard, and he was taken into custody. Police found a bladed weapon and tools nearby.

The firearm was also recovered.

Andy Chaz Lee Fluter, 24, faces nine charges, including attempted theft of a motor vehicle, careless use of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Aaron Preston Bitternose, 21, has been charged with attempted theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a weapon, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Fluter made his first court appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday. Bitternose’s first appearance is Friday.