Video captures U.K. media scuffle outside general election polling station

Scuffles broke out between a photographer and a camera operator outside a polling station in Milnthorpe, England on Thursday as the Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron appeared for a photo opportunity during U.K.’s general election.

The footage shows a camera operator pushing a photographer as media gathered outside the polling station waiting for Farron to appear. Pushing and shoving ensued between the two, resulting in the photographer falling down just before Farron emerged from the polling station.

Britons voted on Thursday in a snap election, in which Prime Minister Theresa May is hopeful will result in a parliamentary majority and a stronger position in looming divorce talks with the European Union.