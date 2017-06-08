Winnipeg police asking for help finding convicted sex offender Ernest Laquette

Winnipeg police are searching for a convicted sex offender who they say has been evading police since September 2016.

Police issued a news release last fall looking for Ernest Laquette, 58, and Joseph Sanderson for failing to comply with probation orders. Sanderson was arrested later in October.

Laquette has a long history of violating his probation order going back to 2014.

He is described as standing 5’7″, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service at 1-204-986-2222 or the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offence Unit at 1-204-984-1888.