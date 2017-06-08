Crime
June 8, 2017 12:26 pm

Woman hit and killed by minivan in Lethbridge on Thursday

By Online Reporter  Global News

Lethbridge police said a 39-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Whoop Up Drive on Thursday.

Police were called to the eastbound lanes of Whoop Up Drive at around 3:45 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian who had been hit by a minivan.

The victim was rushed to the Chinook Regional Hospital where she later died.

Police said the 70-year-old woman driving the minivan wasn’t injured.

In a news release, investigators said it’s not believed the driver was speeding or impaired.

“However there is evidence to suggest the pedestrian had been drinking,” police said. “Charges are not anticipated.

Police haven’t yet released the name of the victim pending notification of her next of kin.

