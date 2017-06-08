Christine Wood’s accused killer denied bail

WINNIPEG – The man accused of killing Christine Wood and burying her body in a field east of Winnipeg has been denied bail.

A judge ruled Thursday Brett Overby, 30, would remain behind bars pending his trial.

He’s accused of second degree murder in connection to the death of Wood.

Wood disappeared on August 19, 2016 while visiting Winnipeg from Oxford House with her parents. Her family spent months pleading for any information on her whereabouts.

The missing person investigation was handed over to the homicide unit in January. Police tracked cell phones and social media accounts which led investigators to Overby’s home on Burrows Avenue. In March, officers spent several days searching his home and on April 7, charged Overby with second degree murder.

Police believe Wood was killed just hours after she was last seen alive. Officers have previously said Wood was killed at the Burrows home but at the time of Overby’s arrest did not have a body.

Wood’s body was found buried in a farmer’s field in the RM of Springfield, just east of Winnipeg, June 1.