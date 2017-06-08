Toronto couple accused of $86,000 government benefits fraud

TORONTO – A Toronto couple is facing charges after allegedly defrauding a provincial ministry of more than $86,000.

Toronto police say the pair falsely claimed to have power of attorney over a family member, allegedly claiming the person had conditions including a blood disorder, blindness and an intellectual disability.

The couple allegedly submitted claims for medical equipment and services to Ontario’s Ministry of Community and Social Services, as well as claims for parental support to the provincial Ministry of Family Services.

Police allege the Ministry of Community and Social Services was defrauded of up to $86,581.

They say there may be other alleged victims in both the public and private sector.

Police say a 56-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman are each charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of uttering forged documents.