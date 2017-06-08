Saint John police asking for help after theft from St. Joseph’s Hospital

The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is responsible for thefts from St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Police say the man was responsible for the theft of tools and copper piping on May 17, 2017.
Police say anyone with information can contact them by phone at (506) 648-3333
