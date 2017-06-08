Crime
June 8, 2017 11:17 am

Saint John police asking for help after theft from St. Joseph’s Hospital

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Saint John police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man

Handout from Saint John Police Force
The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is responsible for thefts from St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Police say the man was responsible for the theft of tools and copper piping on May 17, 2017.

Police say anyone with information can contact them by phone at (506) 648-3333

