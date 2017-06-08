Phil Collins cancels show after hotel room fall

The remainder of Phil Collins’ performances at the Royal Albert Hall — June 8 &9 — in London have been postponed.

The singer got up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom and on his way there, slipped and fell, hitting his head on a chair. He was subsequently rushed to hospital to get stitches for a gash he suffered in the fall.

In a Facebook message, Collins apologized to his fans for disrupting his run of shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

The singer revealed that he suffers from “drop foot”, which makes it hard for him to walk.

Collins had a back operation two years ago and has had to use a walking stick since. Due to the pain, the singer has remained seated or leaning on a piano while performing.​

This tour comes after Collins announced his retirement in 2011 and comprises his first shows since 2007.

The postponed shows will now take place on November 26 and 27.

Collins is expected to continue his comeback tour in Cologne, Germany, on Sunday before performing at British Summer Time Hyde Park on June 30.

—With a file from The Associated Press