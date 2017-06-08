House fires leave 2 Surrey families homeless

Six people have been forced from their homes this morning following a fire in Surrey.
Two homes on 63A Avenue were affected by the fire, which broke out just after 1 a.m.
One home has extensive damage, despite crews being able to knock down the fire quickly.
The intense heat from the first house actually caused the second home to begin burning.
All six people in the two homes made it out safely and crews say the working fire alarms in the home helped them escape.
This fire follows another one in Surrey on Wednesday morning, where two men lost their home after their trailer caught fire. Neighbours have now stepped forward to buy a new home for the couple.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.